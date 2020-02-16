KSP: Murder investigation underway in Harlan County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harlan.

Officials received a call about a shooting at a home off Shope Lane at 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

According to KSP, 59-year-old Richard Cody drove to his estranged wife’s home and used his keys to get inside her home.

They say Cody fired off shots in the home, hitting 39-year-old Matthew Smith.

Smith was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said after the shooting, Cody was arrested in Washington County, Tennessee.

Cody is charged with murder and two counts of wanted endangerment degree.