Suspect identified in Perry County murder investigation

Hazard Police say the suspect in a murder at Bobby Davis Park is on the run.

According to sister station WYMT, the suspect’s name is Anthony Lewis, of Leslie County.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, other than to say she is a 37-year-old woman who appeared to be beaten to death.

Investigators also say the victim and Lewis were both residents of the Hope House in Hazard.

Anyone who sees Lewis is asked to call the Hazard Police Department at 606-436-2222.

WKYT will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

