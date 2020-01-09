Murder suspect found dead in Pulaski County motel room

A man suspected of killing his wife in October has been found dead in Pulaski County.

The sheriff's office said Bobby Eldridge, 33, was found deceased in a motel room Wednesday afternoon. The coroner said Eldridge died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies went to the motel on Highway 27 to serve Eldridge with a warrant for murder.

Officers said several attempts were made to make contact with Eldridge inside the motel room, but he did not respond.

Members of a Kentucky State Police Special Response Team were also at the motel. They heard sounds coming from a motel room that the sheriff says caused them concern for the safety of the person inside.

The door to the motel room was breached and Eldridge was found dead inside.

Eldridge was suspected in the death of his wife, Donna.

On October 27, police responded to the couple's home on Old Cuba Road and found Donna Eldridge deceased from a gunshot wound to the head. Bobby Eldridge was also suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Bobby Eldridge was treated and ultimately released from the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

The sheriff said a warrant for murder was issued on Jan. 7, a day before Eldridge was found dead in the motel room.

