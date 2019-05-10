Murder suspect from Michigan arrested with heroin in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder in Michigan was arrested with a large amount of heroin in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says deputies assisted the U.S. Marshal Service in arresting Martez Ford on Wednesday.
Moments before Ford's arrest, deputies said he threw a large amount of suspected heroin down inside a public store.
Ford was wanted for an outstanding warrant for murder in Detroit. Deputies said Ford will also face local charges of trafficking heroin.