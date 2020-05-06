Murray State University announces fall semester plans

Murray State University has announced plans to restart its campus for the fall semester.

A release from Murray State said school officials have been reviewing plans for several weeks.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 18. University president Bob Jackson says school officials are working toward a traditional fall semester while making necessary adjustments for a new normal.

Summer orientation, a required program for new students, will be held online.

