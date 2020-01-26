Music, images of African-American artists dazzle senses at 'An Evening of Elegance'

African-American musicians and artists in Kentucky were highlighted in Richmond on Saturday.

An attendee reflects on a sculpture at 'A Night of Elegance' in Richmond. (Photo: WKYT/Shelby Smithson)

‘An Evening of Elegance’ paid tribute to artists across multiple genres and mediums.

The event came about from a partnership between the Richmond Area Arts Council and the NAACP.

From music to visual artistry, African-American artists across multiple generations were celebrated at the event.

Organizers say the exhibits and performances are only a taste of all the talent in Kentucky.

“We weren’t sure how tickets would go, but we were sold out two weeks before the event,” says Kathy Bullock, one of the event’s coordinators. “It just really speaks to the excitement and the pride that we have to honor our own folks, and how we need many more events like these to pull our community together.”

Richmond’s mayor, Robert Blythe – the first African-American mayor of Richmond – got in on the evening’s festivities, performing with his band, ‘The Techniques.’

