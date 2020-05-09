Musk threatens to exit California over virus restrictions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is threatening to pull the company’s factory and headquarters out of California in a spat with local officials over reopening an electric vehicle plant.

On Twitter Saturday afternoon, Musk threatened to sue over health department coronavirus restrictions that have stopped Tesla from restarting production at its factory in Fremont south of San Francisco.

Musk wrote that the restrictions are the final straw and that Tesla will move its headquarters and future programs to Texas or Nevada.

On Friday, the Alameda County Public Health Department says it told Tesla that it did not meet conditions for a business to reopen.

In a statement Saturday, the department says it has been working with Tesla to develop a safety plan.