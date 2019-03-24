'My life's been ruined': Father of Parkland shooting victim begs survivors not to choose suicide

He's pleading with survivors. Andrew Pollack lost his daughter in a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last February. Following news of two apparent suicides, Pollack begs other survivors not resort to that.

"It doesn't make sense to me. It's brutal," Pollack said. "I want to tell these kids that there's options out there."

Pollack lost his daughter, Meadow, in the mass shooting. Two more of her classmates have died this week. One of them, Sydney Aiello, was a friend of Meadow's.

Aiello's mother told CBS Miami she'd struggled with PTSD and survivor's guilt.

"My daughter, Meadow, was a vibrant young lady and she never would have wanted kids to hurt themselves or commit suicide. She would love to have been alive today with her friends going to college," Pollack said. "They had a good relationship, my daughter and Sydney. I hope now that they're both in heaven together. That's all I could think of."

As Pollack pushes through the grief and heartache he wants survivors to know guilt isn't their burden to bear.