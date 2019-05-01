Kentucky man arrested for 'touching himself inappropriately' next to car with kids inside

A Kentucky man was arrested after police say he exposed himself next to a car with two children inside Wednesday morning.

Georgetown police say Zachary Hager, 26, of Independence stopped at a red light on Cherry Blossom Way and began staring at a woman inside of a car in the other lane.

Hager then followed the woman to a Holiday Inn parking lot and pulled into a parking spot next to hers, police say. The woman told police that he then began to touch himself inappropriately and "raised his butt up in the air so that I would see it."

Two children were inside the car when the incident occurred, police say.

Police say another witness called later in the day and said she had video evidence of Hager.

Hager is charged with two counts of first-degree indecent exposure, two counts of operating a vehicle on a suspended license and first-degree disorderly conduct.