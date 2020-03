The NAIA has canceled all remaining winter championships, including those currently underway.

According to a tweet, the cancellation is due to health concerns over COVID-19.

For more info:https://t.co/VlJQXyE593 — NAIA (@NAIA) March 12, 2020

The NAIA says they will work with member institutions on how to best move forward to future events, including spring 2020 championships.