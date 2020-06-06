NAIA to begin fall football practice on August 15

The NAIA provided an update on their fall sports schedule on Friday.

Per the release, "The threshold goal is for about half the participating institutions in each sport to receive clearance from local authorities to return to competition before the season can begin. For example, NAIA football has 95 participating institutions. When half (47) of these programs gain clearance from authorities to play, the NAIA football season will be authorized to begin."

The NAIA also announced that practice for all sports, including football, will begin on Saturday, August 15.

As for competition start dates, the football season openers will take place on September 12, providing four weeks of practice prior to that opening game.

With the delayed start dates, football teams will play nine games this season instead of eleven.