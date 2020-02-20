NASA administrator tours Lexington aerospace company

While Kentucky’s two claims to fame may be bourbon and horses, aerospace is another booming industry in the state and one that’s only expected to grow more into the future.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine toured the facilities of Lexington-based aerospace company Space Tango. (Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston)

Thursday morning, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine and his staff made a stop at Space Tango in Lexington for a tour of the facility and to discuss the company’s growth.

Space Tango is one of only a handful of companies in the world that has its own lab aboard the International Space Station conducting experiments. Scientists conduct studies related to microgravity, and how those environments in space can help in biomedical research.

“They’re doing absolutely astonishing work, not only on behalf of NASA, but the National Institute of Health and National Science Foundation, and now even private companies are coming to Space Tango to utilize their services,” says Bridenstine. “What Space Tango is going to do is transform how we live here on earth.”

After the Lexington stop, Bridenstine will travel to Morehead State University to tour facilities there.

