NASA is working with Tom Cruise to shoot a film in space

(CNN/Gray News) – Tom Cruise appears to be headed for Earth orbit.

NASA is working with Tom Cruise and it involves the International Space Station. (Source: CNN)

Jim Bridenstine, the head of NASA, says the space agency and actor have teamed up.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!” Bridenstine said on Twitter. “We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

A NASA representative also confirms Cruise will spend time on the ISS.

There’s no word yet on when or how he’ll head into orbit.

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.