NASA offering fun activities for families stuck at home during coronavirus outbreak

NASA is bringing the universe straight to your living room.

The space agency is offering educational resources to families cooped up at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NASA’s website includes dozens of tutorials on different STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities for kids and adults alike.

Many of the materials needed, like tape and paper clips, are likely already in your possession.

There’s even an online game that teaches kids about satellites.

More information is posted on NASA’s website.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.