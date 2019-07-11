NASCAR driver David Ragan visits children at Shriners Hospitals for Children

NASCAR driver David Ragan stopped by Lexington before he hits the track at the Kentucky Speedway to visit children at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Ragan did remote control car racing in the parking lot of the hospital with the children. The event started with patient Grace Allen Rodgers singing the national anthem.

The driver, a Shriners ambassador, said he wanted to use his time to give back to the community.

"I wanted to come visit some of the patients and their families, you know, give them some confidence, hang out with them a little bit, and also the staff and everyone here, tell them thank you for doing such an amazing job," Ragan said.

Ragan will race in the 38 car Saturday night at 7:30.