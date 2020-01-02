N.C. Family accidentally cooks snake with frozen pizza

It’s a simple truth: Snake is not a popular pizza topping.

A North Carolina family was shocked after finding a slithery, but crispy surprise in their oven. (Source: WRAL, Facebook/Robert Helm, CNN)

But the Helms family got to experience the food fail firsthand after an 18-inch snake crawled into their oven and was cooked along with their pizza.

"I was queasy, and it was creepy,” said Robert Helm. “There's nothing good about finding a smoking snake in your oven."

The family just wanted some pizza for dinner when Amber Helm, Robert’s wife, popped one into the oven.

It wasn’t long before it started smoking.

“I told my boys back up so I can make sure … a fire or anything didn’t happen,” Helm said. “I looked closely, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that is a freaking snake.’"

The smell wasn’t exactly mouth-watering.

“Not good,” said Robert Helm. “Nobody likes snakes, and nobody likes them when you find it burning in the oven."

So, the family went out to dinner that night.

“We did not eat pizza,” Amber Helm said. “I hear a lot of people asking that question: ‘Did we eat pizza?’ No."

The family hasn’t cooked anything in the oven since.

"Oh, no. It's in double-, triple-cleaning mode,” Robert Helm said. “I cleaned that on the cycle last night. It's soaking now. The grill grates have been pulled."

So, how did the snake get into the oven?

No one seems to know, but the Helm family says it plans on calling in an animal expert to keep it from happening again.

No one wants a second helping of sizzled serpent.

