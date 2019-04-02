N.C. mother charged in lawnmower accident that seriously injured 8-year-old son

A woman is charged with child abuse in a lawnmower accident that seriously injured her son in March.

Ashley Holt, 27, arrested after a lawnmower incident that seriously injured her 8-year-old son. (Source: WBTV)

Eight-year-old Braiden Brown and his 2-year-old sister were riding with Brown’s mother on a zero-turn lawnmower when Brown fell off and was struck by the blades on his left leg and both hands. Deputies say the mom had stopped the lawnmower but the blades failed to disengage. Brown was riding on the deck and the toddler was on the mom’s lap, deputies say.

It happened just after 5 p.m. March 19 in an area north of Lincolnton.

[ Lincoln County 8-year-old suffers severe injuries after falling from mower ]

Brown’s mom, 27-year-old Ashley Holt, was arrested Monday on one count of felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury. She was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.

“As he fell he pulled the button,” said Robert Holt, the boy’s step-father.

That button started the blades turning again. The boy’s arm went under the mower. The 2-year-old also fell, but Robert Holt says the boy pulled her away from trouble.

The boy was airlifted to Atrium Health-Charlotte, where he underwent surgery. He remains in the hospital undergoing further treatment.

April 2, 2019 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 4:20 PM

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A woman is charged with child abuse in a lawnmower accident that seriously injured her son in March.

Eight-year-old Braiden Brown and his 2-year-old sister were riding with Brown’s mother on a zero-turn lawnmower when Brown fell off and was struck by the blades on his left leg and both hands. Deputies say the mom had stopped the lawnmower but the blades failed to disengage. Brown was riding on the deck and the toddler was on the mom’s lap, deputies say.

It happened just after 5 p.m. March 19 in an area north of Lincolnton.

[ Lincoln County 8-year-old suffers severe injuries after falling from mower ]

Brown’s mom, 27-year-old Ashley Holt, was arrested Monday on one count of felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury. She was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.

“As he fell he pulled the button,” said Robert Holt, the boy’s step-father.

That button started the blades turning again. The boy’s arm went under the mower. The 2-year-old also fell, but Robert Holt says the boy pulled her away from trouble.

The boy was airlifted to Atrium Health-Charlotte, where he underwent surgery. He remains in the hospital undergoing further treatment.

“You should never have kids on a mower for mowing grass or even just riding, “ said Sheriff’s Captain Matt Lykins. “Things can happen so quick.”

Lykins hopes people will keep the boy and the family in their prayers, and that they will think about this before allowing children to ride on mowers or tractors.

[ Neighbor offers helping hand after boy injured in NC lawnmower accident ]

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.