NC trooper injured in motorcycle crash paralyzed from neck down

A state trooper with North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP) injured in a motorcycle crash in west Charlotte Monday morning is paralyzed from the neck down, Highway Patrol says.

On Monday morning, police say Trooper Christopher L. Wooten, a 14-year NCHP veteran, was involved in a collision. Trooper Wooten was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday afternoon, troopers gave an update on Wooten’s status, stating “with a heavy heart” that he had suffered significant spinal cord trauma during the crash.

“At the moment, the surgeons are classifying the injury as a complete spinal cord injury at the top of the spine, which is resulting in paralysis from the neck down,” the Facebook post read.

CMPD says the incident happened near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Road around 9:30 Monday morning.

Officials say Trooper Wooten, who was on a motorcycle, was trying to stop a vehicle when he collided with a second vehicle. The first vehicle that he was trying to pull over kept going and did not remain at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle who left the scene, Dontay Kilgo, 36, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, failure to heed to blue lights, driving while license revoked, and possession of marijuana.

“Chris’ beloved wife, Sharon, and the entire Wooten family have requested I express their heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming amount of support offered by our Patrol members both sworn and civilian,” Friday’s Facebook post read.

Troopers say Wooten and his family have a long road of recovery ahead and have expressed that they are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support.

Officials say in the coming weeks, Trooper Wooten will begin rehabilitation in preparation to return home.

To assist the Wooten family, Highway Patrol says an account under Christopher and Sharon Wooten Special Account has been established at the NC State Employees Credit Union. Those wishing to make a donation can do so by visiting any NCSECU branch.

“My prayer is that God continues to provide comfort to Chris, the Wooten family and to every member of this amazing organization," NCSHP said. "We must continue to stand together to overcome the adversity we all share due to Chris’ absence.”

