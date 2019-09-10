N.C. woman cuts off husband's penis, deputies say

Deputies say a woman tied her husband up and cut his penis off.

Carteret County deputies charged Victoria Frabutt, of Newport, with malicious castration.

Deputies were called to the couple's home on Murdoch Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday. He said the motive for the castration is still unclear.

Deputies were able to recover the 61-year-old man's body part and it was immediately put on ice.

James Frabutt was taken to Vidant Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

The woman was also charged with kidnapping and her bond is set at $100,000. Frabutt will appear in court Wednesday.

