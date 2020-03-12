NCAA cancels remaining winter, spring championships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The NCAA President and Board of Governors have officially canceled Division 1 men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments.
Additionally, all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships have been canceled.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
The decision to cancel the tournaments evolved from the COVID-19 threat to public health, and organizers’ investment in containing the spread of the illness.