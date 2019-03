“To the Big Blue Nation I want to say: Welcome to Jacksonville.”

For the fourth time, Jacksonville is playing host to the NCAA tournament. As you can imagine it’s a big deal for the city. Add in fans from Big Blue Nation, it gets even bigger.

“When it was announced that Kentucky was coming the entire committee was excited about that,” says Michael Corrigan, President of Visit Jacksonville. He says as soon as it was announced that the Wildcats were coming to town, hotel phones started ringing with UK fans making reservations.

With the fan base comes money, and a big boost for the Jacksonville economy.

“We estimate that to be over 10 million dollars, but it’s also the national exposure you get,” says Corrigan. “The NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular sporting events in the country, and that exposure over the 6 games that will be held in Jacksonville is huge for us.”

“Huge” is the exact same word Warren Merrill used to describe the tournament’s impact on his local business. Warren is the owner of That Bar at the Arena. That’s the name, by the way, That Bar at the Arena.

As far as getting ready for the rush, Merrill’s motto is plan for the worst and hope for the best.

“We have 13 bartenders, we’ve ordered tons of beer, tons of liquor. We’ve got extra ice machines in the back, because we know our ice machines can’t keep up. We got food, but I’m certain we’re going to run out, but we’re just going to do the best we can to try and keep up.”