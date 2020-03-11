NCAA to limit attendance at men's and women's basketball tournaments

NCAA President Mark Emmert just released a statement that they will be limiting attendance at NCAA events.

That statement is posted below.

The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel on NCAA events also released the following statement:

The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the United States, and behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease. This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19. Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults – especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions – we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans.