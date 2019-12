Ten former NFL players face indictments in a nearly $4 million medical fraud scheme.

The Department of Justice says the scheme lasted from June 2017 to December 2018..

According to the indictment, the players faxed reimbursement request forms for medical expenses to a data center in Lexington, KY.

Investigators say that led to more than $3.9 million in fake claims.

The insurer paid out $3.4 million all those reimbursements.