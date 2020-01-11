N.J. mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment

A New Jersey mom says she got a very gross and potentially health-threatening Amazon delivery.

Nassly Sales says she ordered two boxes of diapers from Amazon, as she does every month for her two daughters, one of whom has a compromised immune system.

Sales said she purchased the diapers from the site's Amazon Warehouse section where open-box and returned items are sold at a discounted rate.

The package arrived this week.

“I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep. The lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light and that’s when I noticed these diapers are neatly folded and they are soiled,” Sales said.

Sales said she disinfected their nursery and wiped down her 19-month-old daughter, who was born 26 weeks premature, with rubbing alcohol.

The family hasn't had the substance tested, but says it looks and smells like feces.

Amazon's website says the company inspects and certifies all open-box products before reselling them.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said, “We are investigating the situation and in contact with the customer to make it right.”

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.