NKU cancels youth activities amid coronavirus concerns

Northern Kentucky University is canceling all youth activities scheduled this week because two school-age students who attended a weekend camp may have been exposed to coronavirus.

The university was notified Sunday that a relative who recently visited the students was being tested out-of-state for “likely" coronavirus, according to an email from Provost Sue Ott Rowlands.

Rowlands says the family is following Northern Kentucky Health Department instructions to self-quarantine until the test results are known later this week.

Youth activities, the university says, have been canceled as a precaution.

Leaders at NKU are, “monitoring the situation as our students return next week from spring break. The team is working to ensure the university is prepared for any developments.”

“I was just in the gym and I hear like five different people talking about it,” NKU student Adam Hartig said. “People keep on talking about it, but I don’t think it will become a big deal here.”

Meanwhile, at the University of Cincinnati, some students are saying they’re concerned. Others, not so much.

“Will I be able to finish my semester? Will I be reimbursed if classes are canceled? Will I have to complete my classes online? Will my grades suffer or improve from that?” UC student Kallie Halas mused.

Fellow UC student Claire Talkers says she isn’t concerned about getting sick.

“I mean, kind of because it’s such a big campus, and there is so many different people that you don’t really know,” she said. “So kind of, but not really.”

UC officials say as a cautionary measure all spring break study-abroad experiences have been canceled.

UC is also reportedly restricting university-sponsored or university-funded travel to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Miami University in Oxford, Ohio is doing the same. According to their website, for now, classes will continue as the university’s crisis management team continuously monitors coronavirus.