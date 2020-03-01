NKY mansion severely damaged in 2-alarm fire

Fire crews in Kenton County battled a 2-alarm house fire in Edgewood on Saturday.

According to FOX19, the flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a mansion on Turkeyfoot Road, across from Turkeyfoot Middle School.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported watching portions of the home come crashing down as the structure burned. Only the shell of the structure remains standing after the fire.

Kenton County Dispatch did not report any injuries during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

