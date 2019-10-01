NKorea says nuclear talks with US will resume on Oct. 5

A senior North Korean diplomat says North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume nuclear negotiations on Oct. 5 following a months-long stalemate over withdrawal of sanctions in exchange for disarmament.

North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement on Tuesday that North Korea and the United States will have a preliminary contact on Oct. 4 before holding working-level talks on Oct. 5.

Choe expressed optimism over the outcome of the meeting but did not say where it would take place.

