NORAD is tracking Santa as he makes his way around the world

It was back in 1955 when a little Colorado Springs girl called the wrong number wanting to know when Santa Claus would come to her house.

The girl accidentally called the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The commander found their number had been misprinted in a local paper as Santa's hotline.

"He then stationed someone to answer the phone when it rang because he knew they'd be getting a lot more calls," said Deputy Commander Col. Sid Connor.

More than 60 years later, NORAD is still answering calls and emails with the help of about 1,500 military and civilian volunteers.

Now you may be wondering, how are they able to tell us where Santa is at any given moment on Christmas Eve?

Well, NORAD tracks missiles and rockets with equipment that detects the heat they produce. The same goes for Santa.

"Rudolph's nose sends off a very unique heat signature, so we're able to keep track of him that way," explained Col. Connor.

Of course, only Santa knows his route for tonight, so we aren't sure exactly when he'll be stopping here in Kentucky.

Leaders at NORAD say they'll have a better idea as the night goes on.

"If you follow us on our website, noradsanta.org, or on any of our apps or social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, we get regular updates," said Col. Connor.

You can also take the old fashioned approach and give NORAD a call at 1-877 HI NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or email NORAD Tracks Santa headquarters at noradtracksanta@gmail.com.

If you're feeling high tech, you can keep tabs on Kris Kringle with On-Star and Amazon's Alexa.