NTSB plans to remove damaged pipe from crater after Lincoln Co. explosion

Federal investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a 30-inch gas pipeline to rupture and explode in Lincoln County.

Trooper Robert Purdy/Twitter

The explosion and fire happened early Thursday morning near Indian Camp Road, between Junction City and Hustonville.

58-year-old Lisa Derringer was killed. Six others were hurt. Derringer's family says they are planning to have a funeral service in Indiana with a vigil in Kentucky at a later date.

"This was a traumatic event," said Lincoln Co. EMA Director Don Gilliam. "It doesn’t get much worse. There is some concern. We have counselors available.”

Five homes were destroyed; five more heavily damaged. Of the families allowed to return to their homes, Gilliam says many have not gone back because they don't have electricity. He told WKYT they hoped to restore power Monday but had to replace a bad transformer.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation. They will work to remove a large section of damaged pipe inside a crater created by the explosion.

Gilliam tells WKYT all three sections of pipe are shut down. They will not pump anything until repairs are made.