NWS determines five tornadoes hit western Kentucky

The National Weather Service determined five tornadoes hit western Kentucky on Thursday, March 14th.

Storms began to move into the region on the evening of Wednesday, March 13th and grew stronger into the morning hours.

Just after nine Thursday morning, an EF2 tornado went past the NWS office in Paducah. It stayed on the ground for more than 16 miles, traveling through McCracken, Ballard and Carlisle counties.

A second tornado touched down in Union County. It was ranked as an EF1 tornado.

Two tornadoes caused damage in Webster County, one of those two also traveling into Henderson County. The final tornado hit in Henderson County, all three of these were ranked as an EF0.

Two people received injuries as a result of the tornadoes. Dozens of homes had extensive damage and power outages were widespread.

The EF2 tornado was the largest. NWS workers determined it was 300 yards wide and winds reached 125 miles per hour.

