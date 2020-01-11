NWS to visit Madison, Clark counties to survey storm damage

The National Weather Service said it will be visiting Madison and Clark Counties Sunday morning to survey damage from storms that impacted Central Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

Strong winds from the storm reportedly overturned mobile homes and knocked down trees and power lines.

Only minor injuries have been reported.

"We're seeing power lines down and some power outages across the county," said Dustin Heiser, Director of Madison County Emergency Assistance.

Crews were out protecting the public, but it was too late for a lot of property.

Faye Campbell was inside of her home with her grandson, Dallas Isaacs. He said he heard a large pop which was a tree snapping in half. He said he ran to the back door of the trailer home and that's when he said he felt it flip at least twice. Isaacs said it felt like everything went into slow motion.

The trailer is turned upside down, sitting on its roof. Campbell's family friend Jessica Smith remembers running into a fish tank inside the trailer, cutting open her arm.

Every pet but one lizard was recovered from the rubble. Campbell's family said a silo sitting on the property stood twice as tall before the storms

The National Weather service will determine whether a tornado or winds caused the damage.