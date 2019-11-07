NY judge orders Trump to pay $2 million for misusing charitable foundation

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he misused his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.
Photo: The White House / Shealah Craighead
Judge Saliann Scarpulla also signed off on an agreement Thursday to close the Trump Foundation and distribute about $1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofit groups.
A request for comment was emailed to Trump's lawyer.
New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his businesses and his presidential campaign.
Attorney General Letitia James had been seeking about $2.8 million in restitution from the president. Scarpulla cut that amount to $2 million.
Foundation lawyers have previously said the lawsuit is politically motivated.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.