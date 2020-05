In Division 2 of the Arkansas Derby, the Bob Baffert-trained Nadal fended off a number of challengers to pick up 100 Kentucky Derby points at Oaklawn Park.

Nadal now has 150 Kentucky Derby points to take over the top spot on the leaderboard. He is also undefeated in four starts.

King Guillermo finished in second and now has 90 Kentucky Derby points. Finnick the Fierce finished in third to pick up 20 points.

Bob Baffert's Charlatan won Division 1 of the Arkansas Derby.