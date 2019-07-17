Naked toddler in parking lot leads to Corbin mother's arrest

A report of a naked toddler wandering around a parking lot in Corbin leads to the arrest of the boy's mother.

The Corbin City Police Department said an officer arrived at Hacienda Circle and found the child to be in the care of neighbors. The neighbors told police where the boy lived.

The officer looked into the apartment and could see a woman unresponsive on a couch. A back door to the apartment was open.

The officer went inside to check on the woman and said she didn't respond to yelling. The woman woke up when the officer grabbed her leg.

Alice Diaz, 38, told police she drank two 25-ounce margarita-flavored malt beverages and some Evan Williams bourbon. Her arrest citation says the officer could see both types of alcohol sitting on a kitchen table.

Diaz told police she didn't know how long she had been sleeping.

Police charged Diaz with endangering the welfare of a minor.