Police: Narcan used after Nicholasville man overdoses while driving, narrowly missing children

A Nicholasville man is facing several charges after police say he overdosed while driving, narrowly missing children playing outside.

Nicholasville Police say they responded just before 8 p.m. to reports of an unconscious driver still inside his vehicle in a yard on Kimberly Heights Drive.

A woman who lives nearby tells WKYT she was alerted to the situation by her nieces and nephew after the car, driven by 47-year-old Terry Moberly, nearly hit the children while walking and riding scooters on the sidewalk.

She says her and another neighbor began assessing the health of Moberly who was moaning and spitting up an unknown substance.

According to the arrest citation, emergency crews administered two doses of Narcan to revive Moberly. It was not released what drug overdosed the man but blood samples were taken.

While searching the vehicle, police found heroin and what is believed to be Oxycodone. They also found a pack of beer in the backseat with one opened in the center console.

According to the arrest citation, this is Moberly’s third DUI offense.

He is charged with DUI with a suspended license, possession of an open beverage container, possession of a controlled substance and wanton endangerment.