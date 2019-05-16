Narcotics investigation leads to three arrests in Bell County

Officials with Appalachia Narcotics Investigations seized drugs, cash, and a piston while executing search and arrest warrants in Pineville on Thursday.

The investigation, which lasted several months, was initiated after a citizen complaint of drug activity in the Walls End area of the city.

Warrants were obtained for Timothy Marroquin, 25, of Middlesboro, and Lindsey Saylor, 24, of Pineville. When investigators served the warrants, they say they found about 12 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine (street value of around $33,000 dollar, according to officials,) along with over $3,000 dollars in cash, marijuana, prescription pills, a pistol, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest. A 2005 Infiniti was also seized.

While executing the search warrant, police say they encountered Aaron Skidmore, 26, of Ingram and Michelle Violette, of Tennessee. Officers say they found crystal meth on Skidmore and arrested him. Violette was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Marroquin and Saylor face charges of drug trafficking, conspiracy to traffic, and engaging in organized crime. Skidmore is charged with possession.

Investigators say the case is ongoing, and expect more arrests to be made.

A mugshot for Violette was not immediately available at the time of publication.

