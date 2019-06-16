Nashville man arrested in Warren Co. when deputies interrupt theft

A man is behind bars facing multiple charges after running from officers when they interrupted a theft.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Sunnyside Gott Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a theft in progress.

When they arrived, deputies say they began searching the area, when they heard someone jump a nearby cattle gate. When deputies announced their presence the person, later identified as 34-year-old William Wright of Nashville, took off running through a field.

Deputies were able to apprehend Wright after a brief chase. While taking him into custody, investigators say they found several credit cards and identification cards on him. They also determined Wright had damaged the victim’s vehicle and stolen a wallet.

Wright was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and charged with criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, public intoxication, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, and promoting contraband.

