Nashville man puts neighbors up in hotel after tornado

Tens of thousands of people are still without power, as communities come together to begin the enormous clean up effort after the deadly tornadoes in Tennessee.

The man didn't want to give us his name but says he was there to make sure anyone in his neighborhood could get food water or warmth if they needed it. (WKYT)

Our crew in Nashville's North End says the only people in the area right now are crews and officers working on clean up.

But one man who lives there spent the entire night outside. He even made a fire.

He didn't want to give us his name but says he was there to make sure anyone in his neighborhood could get food, water or warmth if they needed it.

He even put most of this block up in a hotel because he tells me the Red Cross hasn't been out to his neighborhood yet.

A woman who lives a few blocks from here even came up to him crying thanking him for helping.

The man says he hasn't slept and is trying to keep an eye on people's property so no one tries to take things.

At this point for so many in Nashville, it's people helping their own however they can.