National, state leaders working hard toward economic recovery plan

National and state leaders are working hard to plan for economic recovery.

President Trump is touting a three-phase reopening plan. Each phase has guidelines for individuals, employers and specific types of businesses, like gyms and hospitals.

While these are national guidelines, the president says governors will ultimately be leading recovery efforts.

In Kentucky, Governor Beshear has announced a partnership with six states.

Leaders are coordinating efforts to reopen in stages, but Beshear says any changes will be based on the numbers.

The governor says he expects we will see our largest one-day increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday. He says that's mainly because of a change in the way results are reported and an increase in the number of testing sites up and running across the state.

Currently, there are more than 2,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth. There are now only about a dozen Kentucky counties that do not have a confirmed case.

Thursday. the governor also said a 10-day-old baby in Lincoln County was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. The local health department says that baby boy was diagnosed a week ago Friday. We're also told he is recovering well at home.

In Lexington, there are now more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19. But the good news is the city has not recorded a COVID-19 death in at least eleven days now.

Friday, we know Governor Beshear will discuss his own vision for how to eventually begin reopening Kentucky businesses. But one thing we know right now is the governor doesn't think the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky has peaked just yet.