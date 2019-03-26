Nationwide ban on bump stocks goes into effect

The federal ban on bump stocks, which make rapid gunfire easier by using the recoil of the gun to press the trigger against the user’s finger, has officially taken effect.

The new ban, enforced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives classifies the aftermarket accessories as machine guns, rendering them illegal for sale and possession without a valid federal tax stamp and registration.

Those who own bump stocks were given a 90-day deadline after the rule was issued in December to either destroy their stocks or turn them over to their local ATF field office.

Two emergency appeals were filed Monday night with the Supreme Court to put the ban on hold, but neither received a decision before the midnight deadline.

Under the new federal regulations, the possession of a bump stock is classified as possession of a machine gun, which is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

President Trump vowed to outlaw the stocks after the massacre of 58 people and wounding of hundreds in Las Vegas in October 2017.

The firearm used by the shooter was reportedly fitted with a bump stock.