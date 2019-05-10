Natural Light looking for a 'Natty-qualified' summer intern

(WDBJ7) -- Natty Light understands that GPA doesn't determine how smart a person is, sometimes experience is the best teacher, so they are looking for a "Natty-qualified" summer intern.

The two-month long internship lasts from June 10 to August 2.

According to a recruitment video from Natural Light, almost everyone over the age of 21 is eligible to apply for the internship... except Carl. We're sorry, Carl...

Here's a couple of qualifications of what it takes to be "Natty-qualified" you need to be 21 or older, a resident of the U.S., and also to be outgoing and cool, just not annoying.

The list of responsibilities include:
• Attending sporting events
• Guerilla marketing
• Traveling to cool places
• Managing social channels

Apply here for the "Natural Light Internship Search." Applications close Sunday, May 26.

For more information on what it takes to be "Natty-qualified," check here.

