Naturalist: Animal attacks are rare but education needed to stay safe

There’s still plenty of questions after a 13-year-old Knott County boy was found dead from an animal attack late Tuesday night.

A Winchester Master Naturalist says while the situation is tragic, animal attacks are rare but education on when and why they happen can help others avoid a future dangerous situation.

Craig Caudill is the owner of the Nature Reliance School in Winchester. The school educates the public on the outdoors and how to stay safe in any situation they may come across.

He says as rare as animal attacks are, it’s important to know what to do if it does happen to you.

“We are going to back up,” said Caudill. “If we see something that is considered a predator-animal or something that could bring harm to us, the big thing to do is just simply back away. When I say back away, don’t run, don’t turn your back to an animal.”

He also recommends looking big by standing tall and spreading your arms out. He says animals in Kentucky usually only become aggravated over a food source or separating the animal from their offspring.

Caudill has spent a lifetime in the outdoors and says animal attacks in Kentucky are rare. He knows they can happen but says the fear of being attacked by an animal should not deter the public from spending time outside.

"We live in a beautiful part of the world where things are safe and it’s not worthy of over concern of wild animals attacking humans."

He says other advice for keeping animals away is to properly dispose of garbage by placing them in a safe container with a lid or holding onto some items until it is safe to take it out.

