More than 40 arrested for BUI, alcohol intoxication at Lake Cumberland over weekend

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife made several dozens of arrests on Lake Cumberland over the weekend in what law enforcement is calling a growing problem.

File Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton

Of the more than 40 arrests which occurred, 29 were for boating under the influence and 12 were for alcohol intoxication. This was during routine patrols without any increased enforcement measures.

One person was arrested after authorities found cocaine at Jamestown Marina. Others received various charges and moving violations.

The arrests occurred on the same weekend as the Lake Cumberland Poker Run on State Dock in Jamestown.

There were two boating accidents and two medical responses, and one person had to be airlifted from Camp Wallace. State authorities didn't say if either were related to the arrests made.

Authorities say there is a problem with boating under the influence at the lake.