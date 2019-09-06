Nearly $5M grant awarded to establish children’s hospital in Pike County

The Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) will receive a $4.78 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Interior’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Development Pilot Program.

The money will be used to establish a regional children’s hospital to serve children in need of preventative care, hospitalization, and routine pediatric care.

“The grant will provide a children’s hospital that will fill the gap in the region’s health care network with a complete continuum of care from birth through adulthood, said PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn. “This investment in eastern KY will help us reach out beyond the walls of the hospital to broaden the scope and deepen the value of what we can provide the region’s youth.”

