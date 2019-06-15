Nearly $7K in merchandise recovered, dozens arrested in Lexington "shoplifting blitz"

An investigation into shoplifting has resulted in criminal charges against over three dozen people in Lexington.

A release from the Lexington Police Department says investigators working with representatives from the Kentucky Organized Retail Crime Association (KYORCA) conducted a “shoplifting blitz” between June 10 and June 12.

The operation involved officers and loss prevention employees from 14 businesses, along with other agencies.

In all, 35 arrests were made, 5 citations issued, 18 warrants served, 32 shoplifting-related charges, 5 drug-related charges, 5 burglary-related charges, and the recovery of nearly $7,000 dollars of stolen property.

Police say merchandise recovered included power tools, cookware, clothing, cosmetics, pet food, and other items.

