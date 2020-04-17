Nearly 80% of Lexington's COVID-19 patients home, expected to recover

There's more good news in Lexington's fight against COVID-19.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported only one new COVID-19 case Friday and no new deaths.

Monday, the health department also only reported one additional case, but officials said that was likely because the testing labs were closed for the holiday weekend.

Thursday's update was three additional cases.

The city's current total of cases is now to 214 with 7 deaths.

The really good news is 79% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover. That's up from 68% of patients on Thursday.

The current official state numbers are 2,429 total cases and 129 total deaths.