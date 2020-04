There's some good news Monday in Lexington's coronavirus fight.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, nearly half, 46%, of the department's patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

Sadly, Lexington's total number of deaths is now at 7. Mayor Gorton announced the city's latest death in a press conference Monday morning.

The city's total number of cases is now at 159.