Around 23 people had to move to a new hotel room after an overnight fire in Lexington.

It happened at the Sportsman Motel on Winchester Road around 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials say a large fire in the attic affected 11 rooms of the motel.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on the scene for hours making sure the fire was completely out.

Officials say it took about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

Those affected were set up in a nearby hotel for the night.