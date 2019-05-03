Nebraska man drops gun, shoots himself in genitals

Lincoln Police said a man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he dropped his gun, it went off, and shot him in the genitals.

Peter Jacobsson (Source: Lincoln Police)

According to LPD, police were called around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to Bryan West hospital on a report of a gunshot wound.

Police said they contacted a man who suffered a non-life threatening injury, and determined he was walking in the 3300 Block of Portia Street when he accidentally dropped his .22 caliber handgun.

The gun fired, according to LPD, and the bullet struck the man in the genitals.

The man, Peter Jacobsson, was cited for discharging a weapon in the city, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

