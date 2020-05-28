'There is a lot of concern about June;' More people need help paying rent

It's been months since a renter could legally be evicted, but it hasn't been smooth sailing for both the landlord and the tenant.

Every other year, April 1 is a day for jokes, pranks and laughs. This year the humor is hard to find as many in Kentucky don't have enough money to pay rent.

Shantee Tullar and her team with the Lexington Fair Housing Council have been fighting since the pandemic began to find money to help renters to pay rent. They've also urged landlords to be patient and to work with renters to find solutions.

She says their needs have seen a large increase but there is only so much they can do in finding the cash to help.

"We have been trying to get as much of those resources as we can to people but the fact of the matter is that there just isn't enough to go around," said Tullar.

She says some organizations are finding success but many are only scratching the surface.

Tullar says the Team Kentucky Fund is some money they are trying to get their hands on but are not having any luck. They are even working with landlords hoping to provide financial help if they have been lenient and helped renters along the rough journey.

Though renters can't legally be evicted June 1 for failing to pay rent, she is now worried some landlords will find other excuses to base their evictions off of.

"In this particular instance I think our main fear is people will use this as an opportunity to evict people that can't pay rent but find other reasons," said Tullar. "There is a lot of concern about June."

She still encourages anyone needing help to reach out but to understand like her office, their wait for answers could take some time.

You can learn more about the Lexington Fair Housing Council's resources here.

